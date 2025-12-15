Top female powerlifter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – From left, Serge Kearse, chief of sports and fitness operations for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, presents a first place trophy to Staff Sgt. Kiara Brown, 16th Sustainment Brigade from Baumholder, who stands alongside U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James Boersma. Contestants from all over Germany showed off their strength at the annual Installation Management Command – Europe Powerlifting Championship Dec. 13, 2025 at Tower Barracks, displaying their strength and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Natalie Simmel, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)