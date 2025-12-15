TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Contestants from all over Germany showed off their strength at the annual Installation Management Command – Europe Powerlifting Championship Dec. 13, 2025 at Tower Barracks, displaying their strength and dedication.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 05:21
|Photo ID:
|9444915
|VIRIN:
|251213-O-TR184-5385
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|643.19 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powerlifting competitors [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria showcases peak military fitness during 26th annual powerlifting championship
No keywords found.