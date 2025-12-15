(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top male powerlifter [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Top male powerlifter

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – From left, Serge Kearse, chief of sports and fitness operations for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, presents a first place trophy to 1st Lt. Uriah Armstrong, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, alongside U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. James Boersma. Contestants from all over Germany showed off their strength at the annual Installation Management Command – Europe Powerlifting Championship Dec. 13, 2025 at Tower Barracks, displaying their strength and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Natalie Simmel, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 05:21
    Photo ID: 9444916
    VIRIN: 251213-O-TR184-6237
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 550.61 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top male powerlifter [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Powerlifting competitors
    Top male powerlifter
    Top female powerlifter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Bavaria showcases peak military fitness during 26th annual powerlifting championship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-E
    StrongerTogether
    BetterinBavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery