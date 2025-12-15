Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, or ERCIP, is a DOW-wide congressionally funded program designed to strengthen energy and water infrastructure across the military. Two ERCIP projects at USAG Ansbach include microgrids intended to beef up the garrison’s energy security, reliability and sustainability. Photo by Nathan Van Schaik, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs.