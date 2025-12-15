(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Ansbach [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Ansbach

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Nathan Van Schaik 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, or ERCIP, is a DOW-wide congressionally funded program designed to strengthen energy and water infrastructure across the military. Two ERCIP projects at USAG Ansbach include microgrids intended to beef up the garrison’s energy security, reliability and sustainability. Photo by Nathan Van Schaik, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:09
    Photo ID: 9444797
    VIRIN: 251212-O-WE214-1978
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Ansbach [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Van Schaik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Ansbach advances energy resilience, preps ERCIP projects

    energy conservation
    USAG Ansbach
    target_news_europe
    ERCIP energy

