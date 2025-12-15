Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, or ERCIP, is a DOW-wide congressionally funded program designed to strengthen energy and water infrastructure across the military. Two ERCIP projects at USAG Ansbach include microgrids intended to beef up the garrison’s energy security, reliability and sustainability. Photo by Nathan Van Schaik, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9444797
|VIRIN:
|251212-O-WE214-1978
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Ansbach [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Van Schaik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Ansbach advances energy resilience, preps ERCIP projects
No keywords found.