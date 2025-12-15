USAG Ansbach advances energy resilience, preps ERCIP projects

ANSBACH, Germany — As the U.S. Army sharpens its focus on installation readiness and critical infrastructure, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach is leaning forward on one of the Department of War’s most important modernization tools: the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, better known as ERCIP.

From December 9-12, 2025, USAG Ansbach’s Resource Energy Manager hosted a working session with Directorate of Public Works engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) specialists, and energy stakeholders to complete the design phase of major ERCIP projects at USAG Ansbach, prior to eventual construction as early as 2026.

Two ERCIP projects at USAG Ansbach include microgrids intended to beef up the garrison’s energy security, reliability and sustainability.

ERCIP is a congressionally funded program designed to strengthen energy and water infrastructure across the military.

While the program is DOW-wide, the Army is one of its most frequent users — leveraging ERCIP to build microgrids, add on-site power generation, modernize utility systems, and improve the resilience of critical facilities that support warfighter readiness.

WHY ERCIP MATTERS NOW

ERCIP — a subsection of the Defense-wide Military Construction (MILCON) program — exists to solve a growing challenge across the DOW: ensuring installations can continue operating even when the commercial electric grid cannot.

“Energy resilience is no longer a luxury — it’s an operational necessity,” said USAG Ansbach Resource Energy Manager Leo Nava. “When the grid goes down due to a storm, cyberattack, or other disruption, our Army missions here must continue uninterrupted. ERCIP is the program that helps make that possible.”

But ERCIP also addresses water conservation, Nava said. At its core, ERCIP funds three categories of projects:

Energy resilience and security : microgrids, on-site power generation, islanding capability, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

: microgrids, on-site power generation, islanding capability, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Energy and water conservation : high-efficiency systems, distribution upgrades, and facility modernization.

: high-efficiency systems, distribution upgrades, and facility modernization. Cost savings: long-term reductions in utility consumption and operational expenses.

At USAG Ansbach — where Army aviation, training and community services depend on reliable energy — the microgrid projects nearing construction focus on energy resilience and security.

WHAT ERCIP MEANS FOR ANSBACH

The Army’s gateway to ERCIP is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville (HNC). HNC, for example, validates all Army ERCIP projects — including those at Ansbach — before they compete for funding.

The delegation of engineers at Ansbach in December drew representatives from HNC, the USACE Louisville District in Kentucky, as well as the Europe District out of Wiesbaden.

“The Louisville District leads the ERCIP mission,” said Jamie Measmer, the HNC technical manager overseeing the Ansbach projects. “Huntsville Engineering and Support Center manages the design component for the ERCIP projects and Louisville District manages the construction contract. The Europe District will assume control of construction once contracts are awarded locally.”

USAG Ansbach is nearing the end of the ERCIP design phase for two future microgrids — an important milestone that moves the installation closer to a resilient, independent power capability.

During the design phase, engineers, planners, and USACE partners refine the technical requirements, cybersecurity architecture, and construction documents needed before the projects can compete for and receive full MILCON funding.

Once designs are finalized and approved, the projects transition into the construction phase, when contractors and USACE districts turn plans into operational energy systems. For Ansbach, construction on the two microgrids is projected to begin as early as 2026, pending final validation and funding decisions.

Microgrids are local electrical systems that can provide power and operate independently from the grid during times of emergency response.

A STRONGER, MORE RESILIENT ANSBACH

When complete, the microgrids at USAG Ansbach will enable key facilities to operate independently from the commercial grid for sustained periods during an outage, ensuring aviation operations, emergency services, and installation support functions continue without interruption.

“These microgrids will represent a transformational step forward,” Nava said. “They will give the garrison the ability to maintain critical missions even during extended grid disruptions — something that directly strengthens U.S. Army readiness in Europe.”

The systems will also incorporate on-site generation and advanced controls, allowing the garrison to stabilize loads, manage energy more efficiently and reduce costs.

“USAG Ansbach must be able to sustain operations under any conditions,” said Nava. “ERCIP gives us a pathway to build the resilient, efficient and secure energy systems the Army requires — both today and for the next generation of Soldiers.

