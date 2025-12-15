(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Working Group [Image 2 of 2]

    Working Group

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Nathan Van Schaik 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    From December 9-12, 2025, USAG Ansbach's Resource Energy Manager hosted a working session with Directorate of Public Works engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) specialists, and energy stakeholders to complete the design phase of major Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) projects at USAG Ansbach, prior to eventual construction as early as 2027. Photo by Nathan Van Schaik, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 03:09
    Photo ID: 9444798
    VIRIN: 251212-O-WE214-1392
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working Group [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Van Schaik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Ansbach
    Working Group

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Ansbach advances energy resilience, preps ERCIP projects

