From December 9-12, 2025, USAG Ansbach’s Resource Energy Manager hosted a working session with Directorate of Public Works engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) specialists, and energy stakeholders to complete the design phase of major Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) projects at USAG Ansbach, prior to eventual construction as early as 2027. Photo by Nathan Van Schaik, USAG Ansbach Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|9444798
|VIRIN:
|251212-O-WE214-1392
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
This work, Working Group [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Van Schaik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Ansbach advances energy resilience, preps ERCIP projects
