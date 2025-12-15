Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard, train with Snohomish County Fire District Number Four on night time high water rescues during the flood response mission in Skagit and Snohomish Counties, Dec. 12, 2025. More than 300 Guard members have been activated to support activations in Skagit, Snohomish and King Counties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Adeline Witherspoon)