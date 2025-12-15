(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation

    SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard, train with Snohomish County Fire District Number Four on night time high water rescues during the flood response mission in Skagit and Snohomish Counties, Dec. 12, 2025. More than 300 Guard members have been activated to support activations in Skagit, Snohomish and King Counties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 23:26
    Photo ID: 9444716
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-YS961-2018
    Resolution: 4416x2916
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation
    Soldiers Train on Nighttime Water Rescue During Flood Response Activation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery