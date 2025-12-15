(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Attendees of the Wing Holiday Party embrace each other as they arrive at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington, Dec 12, 2025. In addition to celebrating the holiday season, the event included the induction of 17 new Honorary Squadron Commanders, reinforcing Fairchild Air Force Base’s connection with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9443376
    VIRIN: 251212-F-FG548-1024
    Resolution: 4634x3090
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders
    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays, HSC, Honorary Squadron Commander Induction, community, partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery