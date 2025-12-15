(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders

    92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Attendees of the Wing Holiday Party clap after opening remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington, Dec 12, 2025. In addition to celebrating the holiday season, the event included the induction of 17 new Honorary Squadron Commanders, reinforcing Fairchild Air Force Base’s connection with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    This work, 92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

