92nd ARW celebrates holidays, inducts new Honorary Squadron Commanders

U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to Terri Cooper, Medical Lake mayor, during the Wing Holiday Party at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington, Dec 12, 2025. In addition to celebrating the holiday season, the event included the induction of 17 new Honorary Squadron Commanders, reinforcing Fairchild Air Force Base’s connection with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)