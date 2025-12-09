Meritorious Promotion for DI of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunnery Sgt Jensen Runion, the battalion drill master for 1st Recruit Training Battalion, celebrates his meritorious promotion to Gunnery Sergeant on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2025. Gunnery Sgt Runion was selected as Drill Instructor of the Year assisting him in securing his meritorious promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)