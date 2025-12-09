Gunnery Sgt Jensen Runion, the battalion drill master for 1st Recruit Training Battalion, celebrates his meritorious promotion to Gunnery Sergeant on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2025. Gunnery Sgt Runion was selected as Drill Instructor of the Year assisting him in securing his meritorious promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9442338
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-VW800-1158
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meritorious Promotion for DI of the Year [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.