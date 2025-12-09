Meritorious Promotion for DI of the Year

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Gunnery Sgt Jensen Runion, the battalion drill master for 1st Recruit Training Battalion, celebrates his meritorious promotion to Gunnery Sergeant on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 4, 2025. Gunnery Sgt Runion was selected as Drill Instructor of the Year assisting him in securing his meritorious promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

