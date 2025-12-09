USAG Stuttgart personnel recognized by Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton, the Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visits with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart personnel on Dec. 9, 2025 at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Garrison staff members were recognized with a coin for exemplary service and their commitment to the garrison's mission. From left: USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford, USAG Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher B. Melendez, Demetrius Gandy, Carolyn Becks, Sonja Upchurch, USAG Stuttgart Deputy Chief of Police Glenn Alexander, Jessica Beach, and Cumpton. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest