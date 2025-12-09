Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart personnel recognized by Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton [Image 6 of 7]

    USAG Stuttgart personnel recognized by Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton, the Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visits with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart personnel on Dec. 9, 2025 at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Garrison staff members were recognized with a coin for exemplary service and their commitment to the garrison's mission. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 07:55
    Photo ID: 9442185
    VIRIN: 251209-O-LR189-8898
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

