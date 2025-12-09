Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton, the Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visits with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart personnel on Dec. 9, 2025 at Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany. Garrison staff members were recognized with a coin for exemplary service and their commitment to the garrison's mission. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest
|12.08.2025
|12.15.2025 07:55
|9442180
|251208-O-LR189-9968
|5629x3745
|2.84 MB
|BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|2
|0
USAG Stuttgart personnel recognized by Maj. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton [Image 7 of 7], by Margarita Cambest