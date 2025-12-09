Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW [Image 1 of 4]

    Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Bell, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain, leads the audience in prayer, during the holiday tree lighting ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The lighting of the tree symbolized hope, connection, and the enduring spirit of deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 02:55
    Photo ID: 9441986
    VIRIN: 251205-F-AO111-1012
    Resolution: 2751x3852
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT, CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, Holiday, Holiday Season, Tree Light Ceremony

