U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Bell, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain, leads the audience in prayer, during the holiday tree lighting ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The lighting of the tree symbolized hope, connection, and the enduring spirit of deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9441986
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-AO111-1012
|Resolution:
|2751x3852
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS