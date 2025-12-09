Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks during the lighting of the wing holiday tree lighting ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the diverse community of mission partners that call the 379th AEW home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)