Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron dressed as holiday characters pose for a photo during the 379th air Expeditionary Wing tree holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony brought Airmen and mission partners together to celebrate teamwork, culture, and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)