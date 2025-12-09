U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron dressed as holiday characters pose for a photo during the 379th air Expeditionary Wing tree holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony brought Airmen and mission partners together to celebrate teamwork, culture, and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 02:55
|Photo ID:
|9441991
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-AO111-1008
|Resolution:
|4846x3224
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from the 379th AEW [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.