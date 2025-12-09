Sgt. 1st Class Ben Hall of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands for a demonstration parachute jump on 13 December 2025 for the Army Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9441305
|VIRIN:
|251213-D-GH686-1773
|Resolution:
|5087x7630
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in to 2025 Army Navy Game [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.