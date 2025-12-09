Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy take part in Army Navy game tradition

    Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy take part in Army Navy game tradition

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The cadets of the United States Military Academy participate in pre-game traditions for the Army versus Navy football game on 13 December 2025 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9441309
    VIRIN: 251213-D-GH686-5046
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 15.69 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy take part in Army Navy game tradition [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army navy game
    usma
    Westpoint
    football

