    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in to 2025 Army Navy Game [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in to 2025 Army Navy Game

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team lands for a demonstration parachute jump on 13 December 2025 for the Army Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 21:17
    Photo ID: 9441301
    VIRIN: 251213-D-GH686-2052
    Resolution: 8161x5441
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights drop in to 2025 Army Navy Game [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

