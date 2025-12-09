Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.11.2025

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Diego Mariscao, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs vehicles into the vehicle stowage area, Dec. 11, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 9441263
    VIRIN: 251211-N-IV962-1315
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
