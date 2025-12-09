Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Sgt. Diego Mariscao, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs vehicles into the vehicle stowage area, Dec. 11, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)