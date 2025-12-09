Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Simone Smith, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), signals to a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, Dec. 11, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)