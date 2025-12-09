Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Simone Smith, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), signals to a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, Dec. 11, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 9441261
    VIRIN: 251211-N-IV962-1077
    Resolution: 3010x2007
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    LCAC
    ACU 5
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    ARG

