Boxer, ACU5 conduct well deck operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, departs the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Dec. 11, 2025. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)