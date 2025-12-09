Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreath laying tradition [Image 11 of 20]

    Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreath laying tradition

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Maj. Gen. Lawrence "Larry" Muennich, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, delivers remarks during a Wreaths Across America event at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis Dec. 13, 2025. This year, more than two million volunteers and supporters gathered to remember, honor and teach by laying wreaths on the graves of veterans at more than 5,200 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    This work, Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreath laying tradition [Image 20 of 20], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    USAFMCOM
    Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen
    Maj. Gen. Lawrence "Larry" Muennich
    Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua A. Brown

