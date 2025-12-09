Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreaths

    Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreath laying tradition

    The grave of C. Nick Maddix, a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran who passed in 2013

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Story by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreaths

    U.S. Army Soldiers, civilian employees and family members from the Indiana National Guard and U.S. Army Financial Management Command joined with Indiana civic leaders, veteran organizations and members of the public to lay wreaths on veteran graves at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis Dec. 13, 2025.

    The event was part of Wreaths Across America, a movement that dates back more than 30 years. This year, WAA expected to bring together more than two million volunteers and supporters who gathered to remember, honor and teach at more than 5,200 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

    Maj. Gen. Lawrence "Larry" Muennich, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, was the keynote speaker, and was joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua A. Brown, Indiana National Guard state command sergeant major, along with other Guardsmen. Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, was the command’s senior representative at the event.

    Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Bruce Paul, a former finance Soldier, laid a wreath honoring all U.S. Army Soldiers.

