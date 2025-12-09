Army, Indy community honor veterans with wreath laying tradition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita delivers remarks during a Wreaths Across America event at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis Dec. 13, 2025. This year, more than two million volunteers and supporters gathered to remember, honor and teach by laying wreaths on the graves of veterans at more than 5,200 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)