Pa. National Guard participates in Wreaths Across America

Volunteers gathered at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Dec. 13. The opening ceremony conducted at the Pennsylvania Veteran’s Memorial featured the placement of honorary wreaths, and remarks from The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. Upon conclusion of the ceremony volunteers spread out across the cemetery to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. More than 65,000 veterans are interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)