Volunteers gathered at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Dec. 13. The opening ceremony conducted at the Pennsylvania Veteran’s Memorial featured the placement of honorary wreaths, and remarks from The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. Upon conclusion of the ceremony volunteers spread out across the cemetery to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. More than 65,000 veterans are interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2025 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9441063
|VIRIN:
|251213-Z-CQ783-1006
|Resolution:
|2692x2203
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. National Guard participates in Wreaths Across America [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS