    Pa. National Guard participates in Wreaths Across America

    Pa. National Guard participates in Wreaths Across America

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Volunteers gathered at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Dec. 13. The opening ceremony conducted at the Pennsylvania Veteran’s Memorial featured the placement of honorary wreaths, and remarks from The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. Upon conclusion of the ceremony volunteers spread out across the cemetery to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. More than 65,000 veterans are interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    This work, Pa. National Guard participates in Wreaths Across America [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    WAA
    PNG
    Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
    Pennsylvania Veteran’s Memorial
    Pennsylvania National Guard

