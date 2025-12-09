2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers participate in the 34th Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2025. On this day, more than 27,000 volunteers placed more than 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)