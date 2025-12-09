Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 35 of 42]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the 34th Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2025. On this day, more than 27,000 volunteers placed more than 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 14:11
    Photo ID: 9440960
    VIRIN: 251213-A-IW468-9494
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.66 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 42 of 42], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    Wreaths Across America at ANC 2025
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC
    2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    waa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download