Volunteers participate in the 34th Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2025. On this day, more than 27,000 volunteers placed more than 260,000 wreaths at every gravesite and niche column at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
This work, 2025 Wreaths Across America Day at ANC [Image 42 of 42], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.