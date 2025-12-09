21st Meets 11th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force meet with members of the 21st Air Task Force team and discuss lessons learned during its six-month deployment in the Pacific at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 28, 2025. The 11th ATF tackled missions in Saipan, the Republic of Korea and Guam during its inaugural deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)