21st Meets 11th

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force meet with members of the 21st Air Task Force team to discuss lessons learned during the 11th ATF’s six-month deployment in the Pacific at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 28, 2025. Airmen of the 11th ATF are trained to respond to a wide range of threats, leveraging integrated, cross-functional mission teams and encompassing agile combat employment principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
