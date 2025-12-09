21st Meets 11th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force meet with members of the 21st Air Task Force team to discuss lessons learned during the 11th ATF’s six-month deployment in the Pacific at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 28, 2025. Airmen of the 11th ATF are trained to respond to a wide range of threats, leveraging integrated, cross-functional mission teams and encompassing agile combat employment principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)