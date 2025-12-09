Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Meets 11th [Image 2 of 3]

    21st Meets 11th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force meet with members of the 21st Air Task Force team and discuss deployment operations with each staff section at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 28, 2025. During the 11th ATF’s inaugural deployment to the Pacific, it set the foundation for future deployment models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9440724
    VIRIN: 251028-F-NC038-2376
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 584.55 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 21st Meets 11th [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

