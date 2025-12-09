21st Meets 11th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Air Task Force meet with members of the 21st Air Task Force team and discuss deployment operations with each staff section at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 28, 2025. During the 11th ATF’s inaugural deployment to the Pacific, it set the foundation for future deployment models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)