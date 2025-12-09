Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile [Image 8 of 8]

    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    An AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile is mounted on a U. S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Steel Knight 25, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec.11, 2025. The JAGM, a precision-guided air-to-surface missile, significantly extends the H-1’s combat radius and strengthens its ability to support sea-denial missions across a maritime battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9440641
    VIRIN: 251211-M-YL719-1002
    Resolution: 936x624
    Size: 160.28 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    MAG-39
    JAGM
    Anytime Anywhere
    FORWARD ARMING AND REFUELING POINT
    Steel Knight 25

