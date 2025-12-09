Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile is mounted on a U. S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Steel Knight 25, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec.11, 2025. The JAGM, a precision-guided air-to-surface missile, significantly extends the H-1’s combat radius and strengthens its ability to support sea-denial missions across a maritime battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)