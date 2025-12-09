Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile

A U. S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires an AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile during Exercise Steel Knight 25, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec.11, 2025. The JAGM, a precision-guided air-to-surface missile, significantly extends the H-1’s combat radius and strengthens its ability to support sea-denial missions across a maritime battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9440635
|VIRIN:
|251211-M-YL719-1104
|Resolution:
|1184x666
|Size:
|139.31 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
