Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U. S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly before firing an AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile during Exercise Steel Knight 25, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec.11, 2025. The JAGM, a precision-guided air-to-surface missile, significantly extends the H-1’s combat radius and strengthens its ability to support sea-denial missions across a maritime battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 22:26
    Photo ID: 9440633
    VIRIN: 251211-M-YL719-1013
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 48.09 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile
    Steel Knight 25: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    MAG-39
    JAGM
    Anytime Anywhere
    FORWARD ARMING AND REFUELING POINT
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download