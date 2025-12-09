Establishing Comms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Qiu, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron radio-frequency technician, explains how to set up an antenna during the subject matter expert exchange at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025. SME exchanges like these showcase how the two countries’ shared commitments are fundamental to bilateral defense and security relations, embedded in the Mutual Defense Treaty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)