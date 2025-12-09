Establishing Comms

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Qiu, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron radio-frequency technician, explains how to set up an antenna during the subject matter expert exchange at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025. SME exchanges like these showcase how the two countries’ shared commitments are fundamental to bilateral defense and security relations, embedded in the Mutual Defense Treaty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 21:58
    Location: ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
