    Establishing Comms [Image 5 of 6]

    Establishing Comms

    ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A team of U.S. Air Force Airmen and Philippine Air Force Airmen work together to set up a radio antenna during hands-on subject matter expert exchange training between 11th Air Task Force and PAF members at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025. SME exchanges like this showcase how the U.S.-Philippine Alliance is postured and ready to address and respond to any challenges, crises and contingencies through enhanced interoperability, information sharing, and all-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 21:58
    Photo ID: 9440610
    VIRIN: 251022-F-NC038-1556
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
    This work, Establishing Comms [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

