A team of U.S. Air Force Airmen and Philippine Air Force Airmen work together to set up a radio antenna during hands-on subject matter expert exchange training between 11th Air Task Force and PAF members at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025. SME exchanges like this showcase how the U.S.-Philippine Alliance is postured and ready to address and respond to any challenges, crises and contingencies through enhanced interoperability, information sharing, and all-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9440610
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-NC038-1556
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|ANTONIO BAUTISTA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Establishing Comms [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.