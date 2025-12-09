Establishing Comms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A team of U.S. Air Force Airmen and Philippine Air Force Airmen work together to set up a radio antenna during hands-on subject matter expert exchange training between 11th Air Task Force and PAF members at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025. SME exchanges like this showcase how the U.S.-Philippine Alliance is postured and ready to address and respond to any challenges, crises and contingencies through enhanced interoperability, information sharing, and all-domain capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)