Establishing Comms

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Haynes and Airman 1st Class Daniel Qiu, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron radio-frequency technicians, hold up a radio transmitter during the hands-on portion of the subject matter expert exchange at Antonio Bautista Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025. SME exchanges like this between the U.S. Air Force and PAF contributes to the long-term objectives of the two nations’ shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)