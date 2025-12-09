Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Col. George E. Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Sgt. Maj. Idris Turay, sergeant major of MAG 39, 3rd MAW, Sgt. Gustavo Herrera Rosario, aviation operation specialist, Col. Christine M. Houser, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Sgt. Maj. Tricia M. Smith-Leavey, sergeant major of MCAS Camp Pendleton, stand for a photo at the 9th annual Joint Leadership Education Conference at MCAS Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The conference is a two-day event featuring panels and presentations on leadership, personal readiness, professional development, and strategic growth. The conference also included an awards ceremony, a series of focused discussions ranging from trauma informed leadership and relationship dynamics to financial readiness, tuition assistance, and health fundamentals. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)