    Joint Leadership Education Conference [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Leadership Education Conference

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Col. George E. Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Sgt. Maj. Idris Turay, sergeant major of MAG 39, 3rd MAW, Religious Program Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Clai Hill, a religious program specialist, Col. Christine M. Houser, the commanding officer of MCAS Camp Pendleton, Sgt. Maj. Tricia M. Smith-Leavey, sergeant major of MCAS Camp Pendleton, stand for a photo at the 9th annual Joint Leadership Education Conference at MCAS Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The conference is a two-day event featuring panels and presentations on leadership, personal readiness, professional development, and strategic growth. The conference also included an awards ceremony, a series of focused discussions ranging from trauma informed leadership and relationship dynamics to financial readiness, tuition assistance, and health fundamentals. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

