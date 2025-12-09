Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, speak to Marines about Special Duty Assignments at the 9th annual Joint Leadership Education Conference at MCAS Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The conference is a two-day event featuring panels and presentations on leadership, personal readiness, professional development, and strategic growth. The conference also included an awards ceremony, a series of focused discussions ranging from trauma informed leadership and relationship dynamics to financial readiness, tuition assistance, and health fundamentals. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)