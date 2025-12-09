Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system [Image 3 of 3]

    Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    A trench system is excavated by U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, to help establish an entrenched base during a training scenario as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9440303
    VIRIN: 251211-M-UG171-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    1st MLG
    Steel Knight
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    USMCNews
    marines
    CoC

