Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system

A trench system is excavated by U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, to help establish an entrenched base during a training scenario as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)