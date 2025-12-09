Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system

A trench system is excavated by U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, to help establish an entrenched base during a training scenario as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|12.11.2025
|12.12.2025 17:42
|9440301
|251211-M-UG171-1022
|6720x4480
|6.36 MB
|CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
