    Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system [Image 1 of 3]

    Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, is covered by camouflage netting during a training scenario as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:42
    Photo ID: 9440300
    VIRIN: 251211-M-UG171-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Digging In: 1st MLG Marines establish trench and bunker system [Image 3 of 3], by GySgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

