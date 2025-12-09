U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Petty Officer 1st Class Forrest Parker, a diver assigned to Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, sits below the surface while preparing to conduct a buoy chain assembly replacement offshore Port Allen, Hawaii, Dec. 9, 2025. Coast Guard divers play a crucial role in buoy replacements, confirming the structural integrity of sinkers, shackles and mooring hardware below the surface. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)