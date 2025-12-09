Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations

    PORT ALLEN, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Petty Officer 1st Class Forrest Parker, a diver assigned to Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, sits below the surface while preparing to conduct a buoy chain assembly replacement offshore Port Allen, Hawaii, Dec. 9, 2025. Coast Guard divers play a crucial role in buoy replacements, confirming the structural integrity of sinkers, shackles and mooring hardware below the surface. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9440166
    VIRIN: 251209-G-OX937-1004
    Resolution: 1308x2048
    Size: 521.72 KB
    Location: PORT ALLEN, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations
    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Base National Capital Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download